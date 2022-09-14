Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Timothy Brewer, 500 block Mt. Pleasant Road, Prospect, Tenn., first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• Stephen Harbin, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, contempt of court

• Terrell Kelly, 15000 block Ironcrest Drive, Harvest, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance

• Brian Lester, transient, Madison, third-degree criminal mischief, drug trafficking, first-degree theft- $2,500 or more

• Warren Willoughby, 300 block Wellington Road, Athens, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens-car tag, Sept. 11-12, $68, 24000 block Cox Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Zachary Bruce Baker, 35, failure to appear- drivers license suspended, no insurance

• Jerry Dewayne Long, 44, drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- merchandise, $49.94, 1000 block US Hwy 72

