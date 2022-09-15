County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Jason Gilbert, 12000 block Lukers Way, Athens, converted statute
• Yeah Lee, 20000 block Reddy Way, Tanner, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Michael Smith Jr., 1500 block Cleveland Avenue, Birmingham, non-support- child
• Austin Stark, 100 block Dorchester Lane, Harvest, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, possession of controlled substance, third-degree criminal mischief
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Kenmore washing machine, Roper washing machine, Sept. 12, $125, 18000 block East Limestone Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Wednesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- concrete blocks, $70, 23000 block Piney Creek Drive
• Athens- Harley power rake, $13,650, 12000 block Juniors Drive
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $131.27, 1000 block US Hwy 72
