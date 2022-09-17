County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Amber Barnes, 17000 block Hwy 251, Athens, two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief
• Jaylin Dawson, 4200 block Pryor Road, Madison, first-degree possession of marijuana
• Arthur Garrison, 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester, fraudulent use credit/debit card, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499
• Stephen Harbin, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, two counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree receiving stolen property, two counts second-degree possession of marijuana
• Jesse Johnson, 19000 block Line Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, chemical endangerment- child abuse
• Lori Kirkland, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, converted statute
• Rayne Wiggins, 25000 block Bain Road, Athens, contempt of court
• Christopher York, 16000 block Hampton Lane, Athens, harassing communications, two counts chemical endangerment, child abuse- simple- family, third-degree criminal mischief
• Kevin Durham, 3500 block Helton Drive, Florence, public intoxication
• Dusty Irby, 25000 Mooresville Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance
• Noah Johnson, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Chrissi Mooren, 27000 block Spur Drive, Toney, non-support- child
• Rikki Perry, 24000 block Slate Road, Elkmont, third-degree robbery
• Jennifer Swanner, 23000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont, seven counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- 17 bottle of Gain detergent, Sept. 13, $288, 27000 block Copeland Road
• Madison- car tag, Sept. 11-12, $64.65, 7000 block Greenbrier Road
• Athens- car tag, Sept. 4-13, $25, 2000 block Windscape Drive
• Athens- unknown amount of cigarette cartons, Sept. 15, unknown value, 16000 block Hwy 127
• Harvest- scaffolding, Sept. 13, $1000, 15000 block Mizewell Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Lauren Nicole Cook, 30, public intoxication
• Amanda Carol Lampiasi, 38, public intoxication
• Rikki Alisha Perry, 33, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
• Samantha Mishelle Elmore, 27, fourth-degree theft of property
• Francisco Javier Salazar-Mendoza, 21, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Amy Jan Craig, 37, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- merchandise, $45.69, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- consumable goods, $54.01, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- case of Fireball alcoholic beverage shots, $110, 100 block US Hwy 72
