County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Nathan Adams, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, first-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
• Rachel Barnette, 23000 block Star Lane, Elkmont, driving under the influence (controlled substance), driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance
• Quentin Bradford, 3000 block Hood Road, Huntsville, possession of controlled substance
• Paige Carter, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Michael Rooks, 26000 block Dupree Hollow Road, Lester, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Rebecca Fralix, 15000 block Line Road, Athens, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2,500
• Jennifer Hastings, 200 block Hwy 31 S, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Daniel Maldonado-Arce, 19000 block Houston Lane, Tanner, second-degree domestic violence- burglary 2
• Tiffany Malone, 3600 block Patton Road, Huntsville, driving under the influence (alcohol), driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to register a vehicle, operating vehicle without insurance
• Willis Taylor III, 25000 block Sequoia Street, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Shandra Thatch, 4000 block Pryor Road, Madison, violation of domestic violence protection order
• Sean Torgenson, 900 block McKee Road, Toney, attempt to elude by any means, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Timothy Parsons, 16000 block American Way, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, attempt to elude by any means, resisting arrest
• Christi Tellez, 15000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple, second-degree possession of marijuana, resisting arrest
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Tanner- tan bulldog, Sept. 15, unknown value, 19000 block George Washington Street
• Elkmont- six Elkmont t-shirts, hat, sweat pants, Sept. 14, $100, 25000 block Hwy 127
• Elkmont- TCL cellphone, Sept. 16, $150, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road
• Elkmont- miscellaneous items, Sept. 16, $1,400, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road
• Athens- miscellaneous items, Sept. 17, $26.78, 16000 block Hwy 251
• Athens- Dewalt radio, Makita saw, Sept. 17, $550, 15000 block Zehner Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Shawna Lois Chambers, 35, probation violation
• Francisco Javier Salazar-Mendoza, 21, illegal possession of marijuana
• Amy Jan Craig, 37, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Devin Allen Falconbury, 35, third-degree burglary
• Roderick Lashawn Shoulders, 43, failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• Domingo Hernandez, 29, public intoxication
• Spencer Charles Alred, 38 driving under the influence
• Jeremy Devonta Cagins, 28, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
• Corey Steven Allen, 32, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
• Eddie James Hendricks, 30, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- merchandise, $27.64, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- consumable goods, $90.62, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $224.51, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $187.85, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- rear hatch, $250, 100 block US 31 N
• Athens- merchandise, $60.26, 1000 block US Hwy 72
