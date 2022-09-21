County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Bobby Miller, 29000 block Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore, second-degree domestic violence- assault 2
• William Smith, 1300 block Choates Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- Stanley jack hammer, eight rolls of copper wire, Arctic cooler, Sept. 15-19, $5,250, 3000 block Huntsville Brownsferry
• Athens- tools, Sept. 18-19, $2,000, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Amit Chiman Patel, 37, fourth-degree theft of property
• Kasidy Rose Shaw, 22, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- tarp and tie-down straps, $30, 1100 block S. Jefferson Street
• Athens- consumable goods, $1, 1000 block E Hobbs Street
• Athens- window, $250, 100 block Hammons Street
