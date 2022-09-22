County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Patdrick Brown, 100 block Jodi Drive, Madison, alias warrant
• Ronnie Facison Jr., 700 block Westmoreland Ave., Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Tony Glover, 22000 block Sandlin Road, Elkmont, three counts attempt to elude by any means, four counts second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, SORNA violation- adult sex offender, third-degree burglary-residence- force
• Dusty Irby, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft- auto theft, third-degree receiving stolen property
• Francisco Perez-Ramirez, 1700 block Carridale Street, Decatur, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Dezerae Schall, 1500 block Coleman Ave., Athens, unauthorized use of other vehicle- no force, resident license- freshwater fishing, obstructing justice using a false identity, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2,500
• Cameron Turner, 1700 block Elm Street, Athens, first-degree robbery, two counts second-degree assault
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- dolls, Sept. 18-20, $80, 26000 block Pine Drive
• Elkmont- Taurus .38 pistol, 12-gauge shotgun, Intimidator generator, Sept 16-20, $1,000, 28000 block George Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Christopher Lee Jordan, 33, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
• Jesse Lee Meadows, 39, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
