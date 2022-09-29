County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Jeremy Adams, Tanner, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Rachel Barnette, 23000 block Star Lane, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place, possession of controlled substance
• Michael Bryant, 1100 block Winston Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Brett Murphree, County Road 1770, Joppa, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Lindsey Smiddy, 28000 block Boyds Chapel, Elkmont, chemical endangerment
• Gregory Zeitner, 28000 block Reyer Road, Ardmore, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, two counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- ladder, Sept. 27, $400, 14000 block Evans Road
• Athens- medications, Sept. 27, unknown value, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
• Athens- 20 Playstation 3 video games, breaker box, TCL Roku TV, Sept. 27, $2,078, 15000 block Zehner Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Demetrius Marzette Johnson, 24, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
• Cotrease M. Hill, 48, fourth-degree theft of property
• Stephanie Ann Moore, 46, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- failure to redeliver hired vehicle, $22,000, 22000 block US Hwy 72
