County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Tiffany Clark, 20000 block Lovell Drive, Athens, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, obstruction of governmental operations
• Edward Ferguson II, 12000 block Nave Road, Athens, second-degree hindering prosecution, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Marquell Hall, 1500 block Sparkman Drive, Huntsville, second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500
• Sacha Johnson, 200 block Melody Circle, Harvest, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Jeremy Lewis, 9800 block Hwy 31, Tanner, attempt to elude by any means, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree assault, resisting arrest
• Antonio Nelson, 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Juan Pablo, 1300 block Castleman Ave, Decatur, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Matthew Estes, 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, attempt to elude by any means, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Susan Gilbert, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• Michael Malone, 1000 block Washington Street, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Tracey Underwood, 2000 block Ardmore Hwy 110, Ardmore, driving under the influence (combined)
• Paulette Davis, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace
• Kain Lalonde, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, two counts third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• David Long, 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, reckless driving, attempt to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, operating vehicle without insurance, switched tag to conceal vehicle identity
• Jereme Mangrum, 1300 block Edison Avenue, Muscle Shoals, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Joseph Taylor, 17000 block Matthew Way, Athens, third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1,499
• Jason Williams, 10000 block Hwy 72, Athens, first degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Saturday-Monday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
