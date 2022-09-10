County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• April Boyett, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Jeremy Davis, 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- simple, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Amanda Gibson, Wayne Drive, Killen, Ala., second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, possession of controlled substance
• James Griffin, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, improper tail lights- trailer, leaving the scene of an accident, operating vehicle with improper tires, two counts overweight truck, failure to obtain permit move manufactured
• Kristie Johnson, 5600 block Henry Road, Athens, no drivers license
• Lykeldric Leatherwood, 600 block 34th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, non-support- child
• John Patterson, 13000 block Monarch Way, Athens, three counts driving while license suspended/revoked, two counts no seat belt, operating vehicle with expired tag, speeding
• Corey Watkins, 400 block Hine Street, Athens, no seat belt, driving while license suspended/revoked, switched tag, failure to register vehicle
• Kristy Finney, 24000 block Flanagan Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Harold Ledbetter, 100 block Sherbrook drive, Lacey Spring, converted statute
• Randalll McGrew, 19000 block Elkton Road, Athens, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle with expired tag
• Tavares Patrick, 1000 block Lucas Street, Athens, parole violation
• Gary Peoples, 300 block 13th Avenue, Decatur, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance
• Michael Quinn, 9000 block Beechwood Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Natasha Scott, 500 block Hoffman Street, Athens, third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- two cans of Chef Boyardee soup, September 6, $5, 16000 block Brownsferry Road
• Athens- PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, laptop, Meta Oculor VR, Samsung 8 tablet, Diamond Back AR-15 rifle 5.56, Taurus 4510 .45 pistol, Mossburg 12- gauge shotgun, Sig Sauer Red dot 9mm pistol, September 7, $3,620, 16000 block Seven Mile Post Road
City ArrestsThe Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Rebecca Nicole Austin, 33, fourth degree theft of property
• Bradley Desean Siner, 52, fourth degree theft of property
• Charles Lee Anderson Jr., 42, fourth degree theft of property
• Tracy Lynn Simon, 44, burglary
• Tamya Michel Williams, 19, third-degree domestic violence, second-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer
• Shanel Hargrove Walker, 29, third-degree theft of property
• Madisyn Sierra Magistrato, 26, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Craig George Aston, 29, driving under the influence
City TheftsThe Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens, television, $699, 15000 block Line Road
• Athens, merchandise, $54.66, 100 block US Hwy 72
