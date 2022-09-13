Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Jarvesio Gamble, 100 block Doris Lane, Florence, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

• Tony Hardy, 700 block Seina Vista Drive, Madison, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Jeremy Lewis, 9800 block Hwy 31, Tanner, resisting arrest, second-degree assault, attempt to elude by any means

• Amanda McCurry, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, first-degree theft- $2,500 or more

• Anthony Moss, 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane, Elkmont, third-degree violence- harassment

• Mario Stanley, two counts 200 block Coman Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• April Walker, 15000 block Cannon Road, Elkmont, chemical endangerment- child abuse

• Christopher Baker, 6000 block Lincoya Drive, Huntsville, distribution of a controlled substance

• Robin Taylor, American Way, Athens, truancy

• Jordan Don-Juan, 800 block 8th Street, Decatur, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Jordan Reyes-Morgan, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Elkmont- jewelry, Sept. 6-9, $13,100, 20000 block Sandlin Road

• Elkmont- car tag, Sept. 8-9, $27, 28000 block Hwy 99

• Athens- car tag, Sept. 8-9, $30, 5000 block Carla Drive

• Athens- ONN tablet, Sept. 7-9, $180, 13000 block Monarch Way

• Athens- wallet and contents, Sept. 11, $440, 25000 block Thach Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday- Monday.

• Juan Alonzo, 26, public intoxication, leaving the scene of an accident

• Amber Barnes, 36, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

• Joshua Oneil Allen, 28, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of imitation drugs, giving false identification of law enforcement officer

• Matthew Waddell, 27, driving under the influence

(alcohol)

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- vehicle repair, $315.99, 900 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- merchandise, $67.43, 1200 block Jefferson Street N

• Athens- merchandise, $91.53, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- firearm, $500, 1100 block Coleman Avenue

