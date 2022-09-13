County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Jarvesio Gamble, 100 block Doris Lane, Florence, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Tony Hardy, 700 block Seina Vista Drive, Madison, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Jeremy Lewis, 9800 block Hwy 31, Tanner, resisting arrest, second-degree assault, attempt to elude by any means
• Amanda McCurry, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, first-degree theft- $2,500 or more
• Anthony Moss, 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane, Elkmont, third-degree violence- harassment
• Mario Stanley, two counts 200 block Coman Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• April Walker, 15000 block Cannon Road, Elkmont, chemical endangerment- child abuse
• Christopher Baker, 6000 block Lincoya Drive, Huntsville, distribution of a controlled substance
• Robin Taylor, American Way, Athens, truancy
• Jordan Don-Juan, 800 block 8th Street, Decatur, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Jordan Reyes-Morgan, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Elkmont- jewelry, Sept. 6-9, $13,100, 20000 block Sandlin Road
• Elkmont- car tag, Sept. 8-9, $27, 28000 block Hwy 99
• Athens- car tag, Sept. 8-9, $30, 5000 block Carla Drive
• Athens- ONN tablet, Sept. 7-9, $180, 13000 block Monarch Way
• Athens- wallet and contents, Sept. 11, $440, 25000 block Thach Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday- Monday.
• Juan Alonzo, 26, public intoxication, leaving the scene of an accident
• Amber Barnes, 36, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Joshua Oneil Allen, 28, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of imitation drugs, giving false identification of law enforcement officer
• Matthew Waddell, 27, driving under the influence
(alcohol)
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- vehicle repair, $315.99, 900 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $67.43, 1200 block Jefferson Street N
• Athens- merchandise, $91.53, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- firearm, $500, 1100 block Coleman Avenue
