County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Randall Anderson, 3500 block Aurora Circle, Memphis, Tenn., driving under the influence (alcohol)
• William Brown, 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, two counts switched tag, operating vehicle without insurance
• Sacha Johnson, 200 block Melody Circle, Harvest, fourth-degree theft by deception- swindle- less than $500
• Amber Roberson, 20000 block Wallace Lane, Athens, two counts converted statute
• Davy Sherrill, 20000 block E Limestone Road, Toney, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Cameron Turner, 1700 block Elm Street, Athens, destruction of property by prisoner
• Jennifer Broderick, 27000 block Kim Drive, Harvest, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
• Michelle Casey, 22000 block Nick Davis Road, Athens, other agency warrant
• Jose Fuentes Meza, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Tyrone Witchard, 300 block Henry Drive, Athens, converted statute
• Ricky Bruffett, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, giving false identification to law enforcement
• Clinton Harvey, 22000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Basilio Hernandez, 200 block 5th Ave, Decatur, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• James Pugh, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, three counts attempt of court
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Toney, Bulldog utility trailer, Sept. 16-23, $600, 27000 block Jennings Chapel Road
• Anderson, car tag, Sept. 20-24, $26.05, 33000 block Hwy 99
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Tyrese Jamal Sales, 23, using false identity to obstruct justice, attempting to elude a police horses
• Angel Gabriel Delgado Hernandez- 33, failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence
• Andrea Antonette Anderson, 21, failure to appear- driving under the influence, improper lane usage
• Erik Dewayne Clark, 42, failure to appear- four counts fourth-degree theft of property, two counts third-degree criminal trespass
• Amanda Kaye Hughes, 37, theft of property
• Michael Bryant, 43, violation of a domestic violence protection order, resisting arrest
• Randall Gean Jarrett, 26, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, fugitive from justice
• Tyler Colby White, 38, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Ashley Elizabeth Sexton, 41, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- rear driver and rear passenger doors, $499, 200 block Market Street
• Athens- multiple items, $119.42, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $103.86, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- red rear hatch door, $250, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
• Athens- misc. merchandise, $20.24, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- misc. items, unk., 1000 block US Hwy 72
