Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Randall Anderson, 3500 block Aurora Circle, Memphis, Tenn., driving under the influence (alcohol)

• William Brown, 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, two counts switched tag, operating vehicle without insurance

• Sacha Johnson, 200 block Melody Circle, Harvest, fourth-degree theft by deception- swindle- less than $500

• Amber Roberson, 20000 block Wallace Lane, Athens, two counts converted statute

• Davy Sherrill, 20000 block E Limestone Road, Toney, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Cameron Turner, 1700 block Elm Street, Athens, destruction of property by prisoner

• Jennifer Broderick, 27000 block Kim Drive, Harvest, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray

• Michelle Casey, 22000 block Nick Davis Road, Athens, other agency warrant

• Jose Fuentes Meza, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)

• Tyrone Witchard, 300 block Henry Drive, Athens, converted statute

• Ricky Bruffett, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, giving false identification to law enforcement

• Clinton Harvey, 22000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Basilio Hernandez, 200 block 5th Ave, Decatur, driving under the influence (alcohol)

• James Pugh, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, three counts attempt of court

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Toney, Bulldog utility trailer, Sept. 16-23, $600, 27000 block Jennings Chapel Road

• Anderson, car tag, Sept. 20-24, $26.05, 33000 block Hwy 99

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Tyrese Jamal Sales, 23, using false identity to obstruct justice, attempting to elude a police horses

• Angel Gabriel Delgado Hernandez- 33, failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence

• Andrea Antonette Anderson, 21, failure to appear- driving under the influence, improper lane usage

• Erik Dewayne Clark, 42, failure to appear- four counts fourth-degree theft of property, two counts third-degree criminal trespass

• Amanda Kaye Hughes, 37, theft of property

• Michael Bryant, 43, violation of a domestic violence protection order, resisting arrest

• Randall Gean Jarrett, 26, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, fugitive from justice

• Tyler Colby White, 38, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Ashley Elizabeth Sexton, 41, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- rear driver and rear passenger doors, $499, 200 block Market Street

• Athens- multiple items, $119.42, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- merchandise, $103.86, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- red rear hatch door, $250, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

• Athens- misc. merchandise, $20.24, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- misc. items, unk., 1000 block US Hwy 72

