County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Phillip Basham, 26000 block Johnson Lane, Toney, third-degree burglary- residence- no force
• Adam Chambers, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road, Elkmont, third-degree burglary- residence- force
• Robert Davis, 100 block Coffman Circle, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Jacob Hood, 200 block Nix Street, Hartselle, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499, third-degree robbery robbery, third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief 3
• Brady Hoskins, 29000 block Mooresville Road, Ardmore, third-degree domestic violence- menacing, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• Christopher Ingram, 1400 block North Street, Decatur, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• John Kyle, 11000 block Neely Road, Tanner, torture/wilful abuse of child- family
• Brian McNeese, 12000 block Lakeview Street, Athens, third-degree burglary- residence- no force, obstructing justice using a false identity, attempt to elude by any means, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer
• Amber Morgan, 11000 block Vanzille Lane, Athens, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
• Antonio Nelson, 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, tampering with physical evidence, distribution of controlled substance
• Laken Reneger, 28000 block Mooresville Road, Ardmore, third-degree assault- simple assault
• Kenneth Tisdale, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance, third-degree promote prison contraband- other
• Aronde’ Walker, 210000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Caleb Cunningham, 25000 block Newby Road, Madison, attempt to elude by any means, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Daxton Gillespie, 2300 block Brookwood Drive, Decatur, possession of controlled substance, menacing, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Morgan Pierce, 9100 block Blue Springs Circle, Athens, two counts criminal possession of forged instrument
• Jeremi Smith, 24000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, Elkmont, second-degree burglary- residence- force
• Jeri Thurman, 37000 block South Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Joshua Usery, 13000 block McCormack Road, Athens, sentenced from court
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Decatur- six catalytic converters, August 27-29, $40,000, 21000 block Hwy 20
• Athens- 2007 blue Kennworth tractor trailer truck, 2002 shite Wilson Hopper flat bed trailer, August 30-31, $80,000, 16000 block Little Elk Road
• Athens- red Schwinn Stingray bicycle, August 31, $200, 18000 block Hwy 99
• Ardmore- 1969 siver Chevy C10, July 2, $5,000, 30000 block Hwy 53
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Ranny Ray Glenn Grimes, 39, resisting arrest
• Gerry Wayne Ray, 62, fourth-degree theft of property
• Larry Gene Ofallon, 29, fourth-degree theft of property
• Delando Montez McDaniel, 43, failure to appear- menacing
• Sacha Jean Johnson, 46, public intoxication
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- miscellaneous items of merchandise, $48.64, 1000 block US Hwy 72
