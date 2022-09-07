County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Ricky Bruffett, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, giving false identification to law enforcement, attempt to elude by any means, resisting arrest
• Tavares Patrick, 1000 block Lucas Street, Athens, driving under the influence (other)
• Derrick Shoulders, 1800 block 14th Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Tuesday.
• Athens- Toro weedeater, battery, three jackets, August 26, $650, 13000 block Reid Road
• Madison- fifty catalytic converters, August 26- September 2, $20,000, 30000 block Hwy. 72
• Toney- wallet, US currency, Rossi .38 pistol, September 2, $373, 19000 block East Limestone Road
• Athens- car tag, September 3-4, $41, 26000 block Kennesaw Ridge
• Elkmont, car tag, vehicle paperwork, vise grips, September 2-2, $65, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road
• Elkmont- two Pelcan Spirit 100 kayaks, September 5, $200, 29000 block Hwy. 127
• Toney- Artic Cat 500 4X4 ATV, September 5, $3,000, 19000 block East Limestone Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Tuesday.
• David Ross Long, 50, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment
• Susan Kay Gilbert, 44, driving under the influence
• Marquell Malik Hall, 23, second-degree theft of property
• Kyle Christian Chandler, 32, second-degree criminal mischief
• Tamiera Dy Ea La Shae Williams, 21, harassment
• Jeffrey Levette Woods, 60, criminal mischief, harassment
• Jereme Dion Jude, 39, fourth-degree theft of property
• Sacha Jean Johnson, 46, public intoxication
• Juan Riquiac Pablo, 49, driving under the influence
• Matthew Wayne Estes, 37, attempting to elude a police officer
• Tracey Ann Underwood, 56, driving under the influence
• Paulette Marie Davis, 60, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
• David Ross Long, 50, failure to appear- no insurance, switched tag, reckless driving
• Jereme Leone Mangrum, 41, driving under the influence
• Michael Devon Hamilton, 33, driving under the influence
• Tyrinn Malik Johnson, 27, failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• Nathan Len Adams, 39, drivers license revoked, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Tuesday.
• Athens- silver/goldish Chevy S10 crome wheels, $3,000, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- two SS card, 10 notebooks with personal info, fault code reader, two 20V lithium batteries, laptop, cash, birth certificate, $263.76, 900 block East Hobbs Street
• Athens- red backpack, Samsung cellphone, wallet, currency, keys, $285, 5th Avenue Park
• Athens- merchandise, $676.66, 1000 block US 72
• Athens- 20 foot utility trailer, $1,500, Huntsville- Brownsferry Road
