Arrest Reports

County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Chrishaun Leslie, 2900 block Wilson Drive, Huntsville, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Dalton Power, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest
• Rachel Saxon, 14000 block Brubbs Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Kevin Vincente, 1700 block Elm Street, Athens, public intoxication-appears in public place
• James Carwile, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road, Athens, second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500, attempt to elude by any means
• Robert Hobbs, 25000 block Hobbs Loop, Ardmore, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle with expired tag, operating vehicle without insurance
• Carlton Howell, 26000 block 4th Street, Ardmore, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, arrest prior to requisition- fugitive from justice, first-degree possession of marijuana
• Humberto Lopez, 19000 block Ingram Road, Tanner, obstructing justice using a false identity, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Christopher Morris, 100 block Depot Lane, New Market, truancy
• Kaleigh Morris, 100 block Depot Lane, New Market, truancy
• Laura Jolly, 200 block Salem Drive, Huntsville, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• James Wilson, 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Sharon Ann Bowen, 47, fourth-degree theft of property
• Sara Frances Lockett, 62, fourth-degree theft of property
• Labrontae Lamar Sales Jr., 30, harassment
• Amanda Suzanne Haraway, 42, fourth-degree theft of property
• Anita Gayle Roberts, 42, fourth-degree theft of property
• Teresa Dianne Cardena, 51, receiving stolen property, methamphetamine- possess, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Ronald Ray Richardson, 23, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Kivociai Unique Mitchell, 22, domestic violence- criminal mischief
• Torrance Cashard Bailey Jr., driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- Chase credit card, 15000 block Arlington Road
• Athens- building materials, $300, 600 block Washington Street
• Athens- bike, $200, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $35.23, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $107.76, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $62.91, 1000 block US Hwy 72
