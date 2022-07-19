Arrest Reports

County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• William Childers, 800 block Yarbrough Road, Athens, conspiracy to commit murder/other crime, twenty three counts possession of burglars tools
• Jimmy Green, 13000 block Monarch Way, Athens, open container- alcohol in vehicle, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• Richard McKinney, 800 block Heard Road, Prospect, Tenn., menacing
• Walter Perez, 100 block James Madison drive SW, Huntsville, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Alonzo Ramirez, 200 block Mockingbird Lane, Madison, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Matthew Wray, 26000 block Homes Street, Ardmore, fraudulent use credit/debit card
• William Britton, 21000 block Daveen Drive, Elkmont, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
• Ronnie Green II, 17000 block Shaw Road, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place, attempt to elude by any means
• Clifton Webster, 900 block Ford Chapel Road, Harvest, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, non-support- child
• Delissa Wiggins, 13000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, speeding, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance, driving under the influence (combined), switched tag to conceal vehicle identity, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Jonathan Dugger, 17000 block Sneed Street, two counts fourth-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- less than $500, public intoxication- appears in public place
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Tanner- 2021 yellow Caterpiller C259D skid steer, July 15, $75,000, 6000 block of Hwy 31
• Athens- set of keys, July 15-16, $20, 13000 block Zehner Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday- Monday.
• William David Putman, 30, third-degree domestic violence, criminal mischief, attempt to elude
• Danny Joe McCown,64, criminal mischief, harassment
• Jonathan Wayne Scott, 36, change bills-circulating
• Roderick Bernard Robertson, 24, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- Ford F150, $15,000, 600 block Hobbs Street
• Athens- 16’ blue equipment trailers, $15,000, Browns Crossing West
• Athens- blue 16’ equipment trailer, $15,000, Nature Cove Subdivision
