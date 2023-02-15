The Athens Police Department reported an armed robbery inside the Smoothie King on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
APD said they responded to a call of a robbery around 4:18 p.m. According to details provided from APD Det. Lt. Jonathan Caldwell, the offender pulled out a firearm. A wallet was taken from a victim but nobody was harmed.
No arrest has been reported. Caldwell said this is an active and ongoing investigation and updates for the case will be provided as new information becomes available.
He also thanked the Limestone County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.