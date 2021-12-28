County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Debbie Hopkins, 25000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, driving under the influence (combined)
• Mickey Paulk, 100 block Don Hatch Circle, Rogersville, drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance, permits to possess wildlife for public exhibition, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree receiving of stolen property, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Fernandez Rogers, 900 block Beach Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property (less than $500)
• Rodney Watkins, 1100 block Bristol Street, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance
• Jorge, Lucena-Trinidad, 800 block Washington Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Dirk Nienhouse, 10000 block Laketown Avenue, Ravenna, Michigan, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Monday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
