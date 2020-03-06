County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:

• Gregory Charles Rhett, 56, of 13000 block L&M Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense

• Christina Marie Laming, 48, of 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance - meth and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense

• Brittany Ann Miller, 28, of 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance - meth and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense

• Anthony Glenn Brown 55, of 18000 block McWilliams St., Elkmont, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance - meth and second-degree possession of marijuana

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday.

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Thursday.

