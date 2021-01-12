County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Denarius Ruchard Washington, 30, 3000 block Sumac Road, Decatur, DUI (alcohol) and failure to stop at sign (Alabama State Troopers)
• Stephen Richard Nichols, 28, 100 block Sandy Hollow Road, Madison, DUI (alcohol) and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Joseph Michael Douglas, 32, 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree criminal mischief
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — Silver 2011 Chevy Silverado valued at $20,500 stolen between Dec. 28 and Jan. 7, 24000 block West Clearmont Drive
• ARDMORE — Marvel comic poster, Marvel comic books and Marvel CDs and DVDs of unknown valued stolen between Nov. 25 and Jan. 8, 28000 block Lakeview Drive
• ATHENS — Check of unknown value stolen Jan. 8, 19000 block Elkton Road
• ATHENS — Two Walmart gift cards valued at $300, Barnes and Noble gift card valued at $100, two shirts valued at $20 and pajamas valued at $50 stolen between Jan. 6 and Jan. 9, 26000 block Capshaw Road
• ELKMONT — Catalytic converter valued at $500 stolen between Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, 27000 block Lambert Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Jason Ray Hollowell, 42, 2000 block Central Parkway, Decatur, driving while license suspended, driving while tag expired and operating a vehicle without insurance
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Chevy Silverado valued at $2,000 stolen Jan. 6, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — U.S. currency of unknown value stolen Jan. 7, 100 block Putman Private Drive
• ATHENS — Damage to sign at Ridgelawn valued at $500 Jan. 7, 1000 block Ridgedale Street
• ATHENS — Ford Taurus valued at $800 stolen Jan. 7, 15000 block Arlington Road
• ATHENS — Soundstorm 400 watt audio amplifier valued at $50 stolen Jan. 8, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.