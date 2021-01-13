County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Mickey Joe Elder, 53, 27000 block Old Miller Road. Ardmore, first-degree receiving stolen property and obscuring identity of vehicle
• Bradley Wayne Moss, 33, 10000 block Carolina Drive, Tanner, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jeanne Williams, 45, 14000 block Norfleet Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Elizabeth Anderson Callahan, 38, 100 block Darrow Creek Drive, Owens Cross Roads, extradition hold
• April Courtney Johnson, 30, 50 block County Road 349, Florence, public intoxication
• Ronnie Eugene Green II, 37, 17000 block Shaw Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication
• Don Antoine Smiley Jr., 18, 500 block Schilling Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for first-degree robbery
• Carlos Antwoine Royles, 40, 1000 block Acorn Hill Circle, Athens, probation violation on previous charges of second-degree criminal mischief and Limestone County Community Correctional Program for fraudulent use of a credit card, first-degree assault and first-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Steven Gregory Weaver, 48, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, DUI (alcohol)
• Derricke Quintez Caldwell, 41, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Joseph Andrew Regina, 37, 11000 block Caroline Drive, Tanner, extradition hold
• Lance Ruane Stafford, 31, 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, domestic violence (strangulation) and third-degree criminal mischief
• Laura Chelsey Cardin, 32, 700 block Agnew Road, Pulaski, Tennessee, DUI (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ELKMONT — Gray 2004 Ford F150 valued at $15,000 stolen between Jan. 10 and Jan. 11, 29000 block Elkton Road
• MADISON — Black 2004 Cadillac Deville valued at $2,000 stolen between Dec. 29 and Jan. 10, 30000 block U.S. 72
• ELKMONT — Catalytic converter valued at $350 stolen between Dec. 1 and Jan. 11, 29000 block Elkton Road
• ELKMONT — Medications of unknown value and U.S. currency valued at $100 stolen between Jan. 10 and Jan. 11, 22000 block New Garden Road
• ATHENS — Floor jack valued at $200 and Pittsburgh impact wrench valued at $200 stolen Jan. 9, 9000 block Nick Davis Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Dwight Posey, 37, homeless, probation violation on previous charge of DUI
• Summer Leigh Hovis, 19, 14000 block Zehner Road, Athens, fraudulent use of a credit card
• Dean Ellis Young, 61, 18000 block Merlin Drive, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Elias Luis Lopez, 31, 1000 block Thrasher Boulevard, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Residence key valued at $10 and damage done to decorative door glass valued at $300 and wooden door frame valued at $300 committed/stolen Jan. 11, 100 block Whitfield Drive
• ATHENS — U.S. currency of unknown value stolen Jan. 12, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — 15 New York strip steaks valued at $264.90 stolen Nov. 19, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS —Tozo T6 ear pods valued at $40 and Apple Ear Pod Pros valued at $250 stolen Jan. 12, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
