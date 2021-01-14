County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Benjamin Brant West, 20, 21000 block Elkton Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree rape
• Alejandro De Jesus Priego, 43, 15000 block York Lane, Athens, DUI (alcohol), driving without a license and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Andre Lorenzo Davis, 29, 200 block North Debeth Plaza, Athens, grand jury indictment for first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and domestic violence (strangulation)
Ana Sanchez, 22, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of leaving the scene of an accident
• Kendrick Seth Miller, 31, 21000 block Daveen Drive Elkmont, destruction of property by a prisoner
• Matthew Scott Munden, 33, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Ardmore, attempting to elude
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $1,000 and LG cellphone valued at $600 stolen between Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, 8000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Medications of unknown value stolen between Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, 16000 block Wright Road
• MADISON — Silver Toyota Camry valued at $2,500 stolen Jan. 12, 12000 block Burgreen Road
• MADISON — Key valued at $20 stolen Jan. 12, 30000 block U.S. 72
• LESTER — Black 2006 Dodge Ram valued at $20,000, Thompson 25-06 rifle valued at $2,000 and tools valued at $2,000 stolen Jan. 12, 11000 block Little Coffman Road
• MADISON — Gray 2018 Dodge Ram 4x2 valued at $40,000 stolen Jan. 12, 29000 block U.S. 72
• ELKMONT — Black 2016 16-foot utility trailer valued at $1,800 stolen Jan. 12, 29000 block Veto Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Tyler Wayne Wilemon, 25, 17000 block Calcite Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Kayla Reshea Oliver, 29, 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, two counts burglary
• Christopher Jason Hovis, 41, 27000 block Harvest Road, Toney, public intoxication
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS —Property damage to apartment door and frame valued at $200 committed on Jan. 13, 400 block Swan Drive
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $50 stolen Jan. 12, 1000 block Elm Street East
