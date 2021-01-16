County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Christopher Dean Stolz, 39, 300 block Wall Road, Huntsville, grand jury indictment for breaking and entering a vehicle
• Elias Luis Lopez, 31, 1000 block Thrasher Boulevard, Athens, ICE hold
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — U.S currency valued at $150, Target ID badge valued at $1, Nike shoes valued at $45 and Redstone Credit Union credit card of unknown value stolen between Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way
• ATHENS — Blue 2014 Harley Davidson TriGild valued at $24,000, John Deere 757 lawnmower valued at $3,000, five Stihl F590 weed trimmers valued at $1,200, Cyclone leaf blower valued at $2,400, table miter saw valued at $130, two jig saws valued at $100, paint sprayer valued at $99, Honda push mower valued at $200 and Remington pole saw valued at $179 stolen between Dec. 30 and Jan. 14, 12000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Two Apple iPads valued at $1,000, car title of unknown value and Craftsman drill valued at $150 stolen between Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, 13000 block Shaw Road.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
