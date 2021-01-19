County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:

• Kevin Parker, 50, 600 block Brownsferry Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for discharging a firearm into an occupied school bus or school building

• Brandy Nichole Johnson, 29, 24000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charge of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime

• Kenneth Obrian Tisdale, 29, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of second-degree promoting prison contraband

• David Robert Fraze, 50, 16000 block Carter Circle, Athens, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument

• Paul Joseph Ewertz, 61, 24000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Monday.

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you