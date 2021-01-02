County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:

• Tashealyn Michelle Self, 22, 27000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit card

• Matthew Gene Wallace, 29, 2000 block Charity Lane, Hazel Green, harassing communications and probation violation on previous charges of second-degree receiving stolen property and harassing communications

• Kimberly Jaharda Cardenas, 29, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Thursday.

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Thursday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you