County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Tashealyn Michelle Self, 22, 27000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit card
• Matthew Gene Wallace, 29, 2000 block Charity Lane, Hazel Green, harassing communications and probation violation on previous charges of second-degree receiving stolen property and harassing communications
• Kimberly Jaharda Cardenas, 29, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Thursday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Thursday.
