County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Lance Antonio Walton, 35, 5000 block Clardy Road, Huntsville, nonsupport of a child
• Robert Anthony Davis, 33, 100 block Coffman Circle, Athens, public intoxication
• Thomas Orin Fadell Jr, 40, 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Mark Arthur Gordon II, 37, 16000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, five counts first-degree theft
• Ulises Guadalupe Garcia-Vasquez, 25, 9000 block West U.S. 72, Athens, ICE hold
• Matthew Scott Munden, 33, 3000 block Crawford Circle, Marietta, Georgia, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree burglary
• Ronnie Eugene Green II, 37, 17000 block Shaw Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Jessica Nicole Dugger, 24, 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment for two counts selling/furnishing a controlled substance to minors and first-degree human trafficking
• Koren Eric Allen McLaughlin, 18, 29000 block Hundley Way, Madison, first-degree theft, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, driving without a license, speeding, reckless driving and two counts failure to stop at a sign
• Joel Dwight Gooch Jr., 35, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, first-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• TANNER — Car tag valued at $60 stolen between Nov. 25 and Jan. 13, 11000 block Escue Drive
• ATHENS — Samsung TV valued at $500, five boxes of tractor parts valued at $1,000 and 10 boxes of china cabinet items valued at $2,000 stolen between Nov. 15 and Jan. 14, 12000 block U.S. 72
• TONEY — Lenovo laptop valued at $240 and jewelry valued at $250 stolen between Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road
• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $959 stolen Jan. 16, 18000 block Alabama 251
• ATHENS — Winchester M70 .243 rifle valued at $500, Stevens M200 300 mm rifle valued at $400 and HR Pardner 12 gauge shotgun valued at $200 stolen between Jan. 12 and Jan. 16, 12000 block Vanzille Lane
• ATHENS — Medications of unknown value and U.S. currency valued at $300 stolen between Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, 21000 block Bean Road East
• ATHENS — Craftsman tools and toolbox valued at $350 and Disney picture frame valued at $5 stolen between Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, 19000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — 65-inch LG TV valued at $3,500, 32-inch Element TV valued at $200, three La Z Boy recliners valued at $1,500, two Kenmore washing machines valued at $500, six Kenmore dryers valued at $400, two baby cribs valued at $200 and mattress valued at $100 stolen between Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, 23000 block Slate Road
• ELKMONT — Two catalytic converters of unknown value stolen between Jan. 11 and Jan. 18, 28000 block Alabama 99
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
