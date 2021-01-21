County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Jacroy Eugene Burage, 25, 1000 block Arlington Street, Eight Mile, bond revoked on previous charges of second-degree burglary and breaking and entering a vehicle
• Tiffany Resha Tatum, 23, 600 block Monroe Nunley Road, Toney, grand jury indictment for second-degree robbery
• Koren Eric Allen McLaughlin, 18, 29000 block Hundley Way, Madison, first-degree receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass
• Matthew Scott Munden, 33, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Ardmore, first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree theft and breaking and entering a vehicle
• Bobby Estel Nave, 35, 17000 block Huntsville Browns-Ferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
• Lydia Rochelle Ferrell, 29, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jesse Oneal Roberts, 27, 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree promoting prison contraband
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Medications of unknown valued stolen between Jan. 1 and Jan. 8, 20000 block Todd Circle
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
