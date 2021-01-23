County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Adrian Beasley, 38, 2000 block South Hine Street, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance

• Samantha Jo Menefee, 22, 200 block Gip Manning Road, Clarksville, Tennessee, bond revoked on previous charge of drug trafficking

• Donald Wayne Jarrett, 22, 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication

• Scott Logan Maxfield, 36, 3000 block Fairview Street, Huntsville, bond revoked and probation violation on previous charges of first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance and third-degree escape

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• ATHENS — Dutchman trailer valued at $10,000 stolen Sept. 3, 5000 block Sanke Road

• ATHENS — 16-foot utility trailer valued at $4,500 stolen between Jan. 18 and Jan. 20, 20000 block Edgewood Road

• MADISON — Two catalytic converters valued at $900 stolen between Jan. 4 and Jan. 19, 7000 block Greenbrier Road

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.

