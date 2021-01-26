County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Brandon Oneal Mitchell, 32, 27000 block Sterling Road, Ardmore, third-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle, bond revoked/probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Datan R. King, 1000 block Ardmore Highway, Ardmore, Tennessee, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, improper lane usage and DUI (other substance)
• Ashley Brooke Parks, 36, 20 block Ridge Line Road, Fayetteville, Tennessee, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
• Devin Montrell Ward, 27, 2000 block Euclid Road, Huntsville, first-degree possession of marijuana (Madison Police Department)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Echo Timberwolf chainsaw valued at $400 and Husqvarna 460 Rancher chainsaw valued at $800 stolen Jan. 23, 27000 block Nick Davis Road
• ATHENS — Wallet valued at $20 and U.S. currency valued at $88 stolen Jan. 24, 16000 block Alabama 251
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.