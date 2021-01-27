County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Tasha Danet Evans, 41, 1000 block North Malone Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of reckless murder, manslaughter, DUI (alcohol) and driving without a license
• Phillip Hayes Clements, 56, 24000 Drawnbaugh Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Brandon Keith Adams, 36, 15000 block Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, third-degree burglary
• Christopher David Campbell, 39, 100 block Stoneway Trail, Madison, violation of a protection order, probation violation on previous charge of DUI (controlled substances)
• Michael Justin Lewis, 38, 6000 block Mecator Drive, Huntsville, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) two counts third-degree burglary
• Lincoln Grey Lawrence, 27, 28000 block Jessica Drive, Toney, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft and bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jacob Keith Heard, 38, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
• Susie Ann Dake, 53, 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $265, jewelry valued at $500 and medications of unknown valued stolen between Jan. 22 and Jan. 25, 200 block Woodridge Drive
• MADISON — Hand tools of unknown valued stolen between Sept. 18 and Sept. 20, 30000 block U.S. 72
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.