County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Brandy Leigh Craft, 38, 14000 block Eva Circle, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance
• Kenneth Ransom Joffre Jr., 41, 2000 block Waltham Drive, Huntsville, public intoxication
• Cody Edward Dempsey, 27, 17000 block Elk Estates Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly
• Adam Gatlin, 31, 22000 block Cagle Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree burglary
• Wendy Michelle Wray, 41, 19000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and two counts third-degree criminal trespass
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
