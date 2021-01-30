County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Chloe Jane Barkley, 28, 12000 block Dickens Lane, Madison, fourth-degree theft
• Julio Juan Juan, 25, 700 block Lantana Way, Huntsville, extradition hold
• Jonathan Dale Self, 39, 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, second-degree criminal mischief
• Hope Michelle Nelson, 34, 18000 block Wells Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Reaford Buron Williams II, 31, 1000 block South Johnson Chapel Road, Danville, grand jury indictment for murder, manslaughter and DUI (alcohol)
• Jeffery Ray Greenhill, 46, 9000 block Alabama 84, Russellville, first-degree theft
• Joel Dwight Gooch Jr., 35, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of second-degree assault, first-degree theft and two counts third-degree burglary
• Jarrod Keith Bowling, 33, 27000 block McLemore Circle, Harvest, first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance
• Kasey Branum Dunscombe, 36, 4000 block Wall Triana Highway, Athens, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft, second-degree theft, possession of burglars tools, breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree burglary
• James Jarae Moore, 23, 200 block Northwest 15th Avenue, Decatur, probation violation on previous charge of resisting arrest
• Ashley Dawn Long, 31, 26000 block Old Highway 20, Madison, possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ELKMONT — Lawnmower valued at $150, air compressor valued at $200 and Craftsman socket set valued at $300 stolen between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28, 26000 block Alabama 127
• ELKMONT — Core Bore drill bits valued at $3,000, Core Bore saw valued at $500, ONN TV valued at $250, Hisense TV valued at $300, Element TV valued at $150, Samsung TV valued at $100, Hamilton Beach coffee maker valued at $130, Titan Arms TT3B 12 gauge shotgun valued at $160 and Duralast car battery valued at $50 stolen between Jan. 14 and Jan. 26, 24000 block Mooresville Road
• ELKMONT — 6x5 Retriever dog kennel valued at $550 stolen between Jan. 13 and Jan. 26, 25000 block Elkton Road
• ATHENS — Black 2011 utility trailer valued at $800 stolen between Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, 19000 block Riverside Street
• TANNER — Five catalytic converters valued at $1,000 and Jeep car stereo valued at $150 stolen between Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, 9000 block U.S. 31
• MADISON — Wallet valued at $20, Alabama driver's license, First National Bank debit card and checks of unknown value, MK purse valued at $200, Blue Cross insurance card of unknown value, jewelry valued at $1,000, keys valued at $100, Simply Southern tote bag valued at $50, Visa and Capital One credit cards of unknown value and Kate Spade purse valued at $500 stolen between Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, 25000 block Newby Road
• ATHENS — P&T utility trailer valued at $1,000 stolen between Jan. 18 and Jan. 20, 8000 block U.S. 72
• ELKMONT — Gas valued at $25.80 and two tires valued at $300 stolen Jan. 26, 20000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road
• ARDMORE — Two Stihl weed trimmers valued at $1,000, Stihl pole saw valued at $300, weed trimmer valued at $75, Kobalt miter saw valued at $700, miter saw stand valued at $75, Rigid shop vac valued at $400, air compressor valued at $375 and two jack stands valued at $90 stolen Jan. 26
• ATHENS — Puma 12 gauge shotgun valued at $286.79 stolen Jan. 27, 10000 block Lucas Ferry Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.