County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Dustin Chase Shariett, 42, 1000 block Sixth Avenue, Decatur, DUI (alcohol)
• Terry Randall Fralix Jr., 40, 27000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Mitchell Dee Davenport, 28, 25000 block West Limestone School Road, Elkmont, second-degree domestic violence (assault) and third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Casey Elizabeth Johnson, 16000 block Jay Street, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Ligrus Monta Lewis, 47, 17000 block Dobbins Road, Athens, disorderly conduct
• Aleisa L. Brooks, 63, 20000 block Todd Circle, Athens, public intoxication
• Brandon Oneal Mitchell, 32, 27000 block Sterling Road, Ardmore, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication
• Brandon Wayne Howard, 34, 21000 block Stinnett Hollow Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) three counts possession of a controlled substance and two counts second-degree theft
• Mickey Joe Elder, 53, 27000 block Old Miller Road, Ardmore, bond revoked on previous charges of illegal possession of prescription drugs, two counts possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $1,200 stolen between Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, 20000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — Service pole valued at $500 stolen Dec. 29, 6000 block Upper Snake Road
• ATHENS — Blue 2013 GMC Sierra valued at $25,000 stolen Dec. 31, 21000 block Alabama 251
• ATHENS — Black Laramore utility trailer valued at $2,500 stolen between Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, 24000 block Drawbaugh Road
• LESTER — Supersonic computer valued at $200, LG TV valued at $150 and Nike shoes valued at $400 stolen between Dec. 10 and Dec. 31, 26000 block Maples Road
• ATHENS — Two doors valued at $2,200 stolen between Dec. 20 and Dec. 31, 25000 block Barksdale Road
• MADISON — Car tag valued at $26 stolen between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31, 3000 block Pryor Road
• ELKMONT — Two Wild Game cameras valued at $500, Viper tree stand valued at $350 and hunting bucket valued at $20 stolen Jan. 1, Sand Springs Road
• ATHENS — Medications of unknown value stolen Jan. 1, 15000 block Joseph Drive
• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $300 stolen between Dec. 29 and Jan. 2, 22000 block Alabama 99
• TANNER — Radiator frame valued at $500 stolen between Jan. 1 and Jan. 4, 11000 block Gary Redus Drive
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Jarred Dewayne Casteel, 35, third-degree theft of property
• Angela Ruth Norton, 52, fraudulent use of a credit card and breaking and entering a vehicle
• Jonathan Rodriguez Santiago, 31, DUI (alcohol)
• Erica Elise Porter, 34, second-degree possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence
• Cheryl Lee Coffman, 50, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Angel Nicole Patterson, 35, third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Quincey Joe Richards, 40 two counts theft of property
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Tools valued at $400 reported stolen Dec. 31, 800 block U.S. 72 West
• ATHENS — Two pair women's pants valued at $30 and two women's T-shirts valued at $20 reported stolen Dec. 31, 400 block Hargrove Street
• ATHENS — Toyota Camry exhaust manifold valued at $300, catalytic converter valued at $175 and exhaust pipe system valued at $300 reported stolen Dec. 31, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Damage done to back windshield of Ford F150 valued at $200 and radio valued at $150, jack valued at $30 and gun holster valued at $10 reported stolen Jan. 1, 9000 block U.S. 31 South
• ATHENS — Black and pink girl's bicycle valued at $125, two-seat baby stroller valued at $250, white Tahoe electric toy car valued at $400, portable gas grill valued at $75 and miscellaneous clothing items valued at $400 reported stolen Jan. 3, 700 block Second Street
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $1,000 reported stolen Jan. 3, 500 block U.S. 72 West
• ATHENS — Damage to door valued at $200 reported Jan. 4, 20000 block Juniper Private Circle
• ATHENS — Two catalytic converters valued at $1,200 and two oxygen sensors valued at $300 reported stolen Jan. 4, 800 block U.S. 72 Athens
