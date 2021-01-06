County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Bradley Preston Laine Hovis, 25, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and probation violation on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Randall Alan Turner, 33, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Brian Carter Hensley, 41, 200 block Morris Road, Toney, three counts third-degree theft
• Beverly Ann Slatton, 51, 19000 block Runway Street, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Terry Randall Fralix Jr., 40, 27000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Leathen McKinley Gilbert, 53, 25000 block Drawbaugh Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol), failure to yield and improper lane usage
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Chest of drawers valued at $100, bookshelf valued at $250, cooking utensil set valued at $40, cooking pan valued at $50, six skillets valued at $200, two Sears speakers valued at $30 and dishes valued at $50 stolen between Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, 19000 block Alabama 127
• MADISON — Jewelry valued at $900 and coins valued at $25 stolen Jan. 4, 9000 block Segars Road
• ATHENS — 6x12 utility trailer valued at $1,600 stolen between Jan. 1 and Jan. 3, 14000 block Mooresville Road
• MADISON — Car tag valued at $20 stolen Jan. 4, 28000 block Powell Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
