County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Randall Wade Chambers, 35, 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) first-degree assault
• Donald Rual Looney, 82, 24000 block Petty Lane, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Rusty Don Parker, 38, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) third-degree burglary
• Mitchell Dee Davenport, 29, 25000 block West Limestone School Road, Elkmont, DUI (controlled substances)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Three-wheel bicycle valued at $300 stolen between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, 23000 block Elkton Road
• TANNER — Catalytic converter valued at $150 stolen between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, 11000 block U.S. 31
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
