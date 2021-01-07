County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Randall Wade Chambers, 35, 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) first-degree assault

• Donald Rual Looney, 82, 24000 block Petty Lane, Athens, DUI (alcohol)

• Rusty Don Parker, 38, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) third-degree burglary

• Mitchell Dee Davenport, 29, 25000 block West Limestone School Road, Elkmont, DUI (controlled substances)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS — Three-wheel bicycle valued at $300 stolen between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, 23000 block Elkton Road

• TANNER — Catalytic converter valued at $150 stolen between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, 11000 block U.S. 31

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.

