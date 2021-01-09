County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Aaron Jade Brooks, 21, 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of harassment (youthful offender)
• William Timothy Allison, 50, 100 Lasater Road, Laceys Spring, grand jury indictment for first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree theft, first-degree possession of a forged instrument and six counts third-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Alex Steven Rivers, 36, 16000 block Zehner Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• James Nicholas Clemons, 41, 18000 block Baker Hill Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for breaking and entering a vehicle
• Amber Hope Moyers, 30, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore, grand jury indictment for third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief
• Mickey Dale Sanders, 36, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a sawed off rifle-shotgun
• Danny Jaron Mayberry, 28, 30000 block Ardmore Ridge Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance
• Kelsey Kann Kirby, 29, 26000 block Sixth Street, Ardmore, grand jury indictment for unlawfully obtaining employee benefits
• Jerry Dewayne Dabney Jr., 31, 23000 block Slate Road, Elkmont, non-support of a child
• Jesse Gene Johnson, 19000 block Skyline Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for seven counts breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree burglary, two counts first-degree theft, first-degree possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree theft
• Bryant Keith Hutto, 32, 23000 block Nick Davis Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for third-degree burglary and first-degree theft
• Torrey Deon Peoples, 42, 17000 block Malone Road, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of a concealed weapon
• Luis Ortiz, 20, 600 block Fifth Avenue, Decatur, grand jury indictment for possession of an altered firearm, attempting to elude and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Larry Donnell Malone, 61, homeless, Athens, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Curt Hall Jr., 46, 16000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for two counts second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass
• Chelsea Nichole Hobbs, 21, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Bethany Paige Garcia, 39, 600 block Frazier Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Logan Dewayne Frost, 30, 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for second-degree robbery
• Nicholas Edward Ferguson, 35, 2000 block Towe Road, Madison, grand jury indictment for third-degree burglary
• Rex Daniel Carter, 34, 13000 block L&M Acres Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment for destruction of property by prisoner
• Anthony Glen Brown, 56, 18000 block McWilliams Street, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for second-degree assault
• Kandes Elizabeth Lambert, 30, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for second-degree human trafficking
• George Morris Pylant Sr., 51, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for third-degree burglary
• James Keith, Adams, 40, 9000 block Segers Road, Madison, grand jury indictment for third-degree burglary
• Matthew Dee Alexander, 42, 1000 block County Road 13, Shorter, grand jury indictment for third-degree robbery
• Jamey Ray Thompson, 42, 10000 block Segers Road, Madison, grand jury indictment for breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief
• Grady Paul Gaston III, 60, 1000 block Squire Run, Athens, grand jury indictment for four counts first-degree human trafficking, four counts second-degree human trafficking, first-degree rape, bribing a witness, four counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and sixty counts possession of child pornography
• Susan Louise Stubbs, 52, 14000 block Zehner Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for third-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Friday.
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Van Carroll Lankster, 47, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without insurance and speeding
• Elizabeth Anderson Callahan, 38, Owens Crossroads, possession of a controlled substance
• Jerry Dewayne Dabney, 31, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Carlos Antawan Royles, 40, Athens, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and possession of a controlled substance
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• ATHENS — Twp brown wicker chairs valued at $200 stolen Jan. 3, 17000 block Clearview Street
• ATHENS — Two vehicle rims valued at $900 stolen Dec. 26, 300 block Hine Street North
• ATHENS — U.S. currency of unknown value stolen Jan. 7, 20000 block Juniper Private Circle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.