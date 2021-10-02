County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Christopher Cook, 18000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, domestic violence (harassment)
• Caleb Green, 700 block Lucas Street, Athens, driving while license is suspended/revoked
• Mary McCormick, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property exceeding $500, but not exceeding $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief, discharge of a firearm upon or across public roads and reckless endangerment
• Austin Powers, 1100 block Nancy Lane, Athens, driving while license is suspended/revoked
• JR Rey Quintana, 1400 block West Market Street, Athens, driving while license is suspended/revoked
• Shawntell Rachel, 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive, Huntsville, unauthorized use of auto
• Jayson Roberts, 1500 block Market Street West, Athens, public intoixation
• Nehemias Vicente-Chanchavac, 19000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Jacob Wales, 200 block El Camino Drive, Harvest, youthful offender and driving while license is suspended/revoked
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ARDMORE — 20 gauge shotgun valued at $250, Echo CS460 orange chainsaw valued at $400, orange Echo case valued at $100, Black Iron PA speaker valued at $189 and red Honda Cyclometer 3000 generator valued at $1,600 stolen between Sept. 26-30, 29000 block Alabama 53
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Earnie David Gilbert, 59, 15000 block Bab Daly Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• William L. Nickens, 50, Jefferson Street/6th Street, Athens, giving false name to law enforcement
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ATHENS—stolen check, 17000 block Watercress Drive
