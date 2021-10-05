County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Monday
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday
• ATHENS—12 X 10 aluminum I beam valued at $1,500 reported stolen Oct. 1, 14000 block Parker Road
• ATHENS—Stihl demo saw valued at $1,000, skill saw valued at $75, Husky tool box valued at $400, hand tools valued at $100, cable man hole valued at $250, red saw zaw valued at $200, levels valued at $20, LASCO 8-inch laser level valued at $200 and hand trials valued at $50 reported stolen Oct. 2, 17000 block Dusty Road
• MOORESVILLE—Alabama license plate valued at $56 reported stolen Oct. 3, Arrowhead Landing
• ATHENS—U.S. Currency (unknown value) reported stolen Oct. 3, 14000 U.S. 72
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Monday
City thefts
The Athens Police Department no new thefts Monday
