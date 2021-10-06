County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Tuesday
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday
• MADISON—U.S. Currency valued at $480 reported stolen Oct. 4, 3000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS—Sony PY3003348 PlayStation 4 valued at $700 reported stolen Oct. 4, Huntsville Brownsferry Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Tuesday
City thefts
The Athens Police Department no new thefts Tuesday
