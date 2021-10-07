County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Wednesday
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday
• ATHENS—U.S. Currency valued at $23 and U.S. Currency valued at $30 reported stolen Oct. 5, 18000 block Hightower Road
• ATHENS—Troybilt pressure washer valued at $300, TV valued at $2,000, red bag with power tools valued at $1,200, Bosch toolbox and tools valued at $250, Diehard battery valued at $40, antenna valued at $55 and medications valued at $518 reported stolen Oct. 5, Tillman Mill Road
• ATHENS—Muffler valued at $560 reported stolen Oct. 5, 20000 block Drawbaugh Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday
• Melissa A. Williams, 50, 100 block East Elm Street, Athens, theft of property
• Tabitha Hamilton Boley, 34, 900 block Hobbs Street East, Athens, unlawful possession of a forged instrument
• Qutarius Tremons Turner, 26, 700 block 5th Avenue, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Melissa Rashae Atkins, 24, 700 block 5th Avenue, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Amber Nicole Ethridge, 26, U.S. 72/Kings Drive, Athens, public intoxication
• Steven Dwight Woods, 47, Edgewood Road, Athens, driving on suspended license
• Gary Joseph Swearinger, 40, 300 block East Street, Athens, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana
City thefts
The Athens Police Department the following thefts Wednesday
• ATHENS—380 Smith & Wesson Handgun valued at $300 reported stolen Oct. 5, 1400 block Woodside Drive
• ATHENS—Clothes/Furs valued at $617, quantity of seven, reported stolen Oct. 5, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.