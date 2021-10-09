County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Thursday and Friday
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday
• ELKMONT—Tools valued at unknown, 28000 block Upper Elkton Road
• TONEY—Tactacam Reveal Camera valued at $140, Craftsman generator valued at $800, Craftsman chainsaws valued at $400, Troyblit TB-100 pushmower valued at $250, air compressor valued at $200, and a Kobalt pole saw valued at $250 reported stolen Oct. 6, 29000 block Creekside Drive
• ELKMONT—100-foot copper wire valued at $400 reported stolen Oct. 6, 26000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS—Echo 600SP chainsaw valued at $400 reported stolen Oct. 6, 16000 block Mooresville Road
• MADISON—U.S. Currency valued at $574, Case knives valued at $400 and a Stylo 6 cell phone valued at $250 reported stolen Oct. 6, 13000 block Sugar Plum
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Thursday and Friday
City thefts
The Athens Police Department no new thefts Thursday and Friday
