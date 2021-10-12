County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Monday

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Monday

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday

• Frederick Levon Burkfield, 51, 600 block Dawson Terrace Road, Huntsville, third-degree burglary

• Justin Kyle Mealer, 27, 24000 block Peety Lane, Athens, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday

• ATHENS—Check valued at $412.88 reported stolen Oct. 8, 13400 block U.S. 31

• ATHENS—Merchandise valued at $158.02 reported stolen Oct. 8, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

• ATHENS—Predator generator 3500 Whisperer valued at $950 reported stolen Oct. 8, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

• ATHENS—Notebook Ares 11 valued at $200 and merchandise valued at $80 reported stolen Oct. 9, 500 block Old Decatur Road

• ATHENS—Miscellaneous items valued at $101.37 reported stolen Oct. 9, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

