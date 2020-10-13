County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Jayson Clinton Roberts, 50, 1000 block Market Street, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree burglary
• Lance Skyler Thornton, 24, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana and three counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Alex Aaron Brannon, 25, 10000 block U.S. 72, Rogersville, breaking and entering a vehicle
• Eduardo M. Gonzalez, 35, 100 block Clinton Avenue, Huntsville, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs (Madison Police Department)
• Roy Cecil White, 55, 100 Fox Ridge Plaza, Russellville, DUI (other substance)
• Chase Lee Etheridge, 23, 1000 block Lakefront Drive, Huntsville, DUI (alcohol)
• Johnathon Richard Wells, 38, 27000 block Moss Creek Drive, Madison, public intoxication
• Erik Johnson Geis, 35, 800 block 11th Drive, Vero Beach, Florida, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief )
• Julian Tyreke Moses, 21, 11000 block Glass Hollow Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and speeding (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Monday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.