County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Tuesday

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday

• ATHENS—Beretta 21A-22Lr Pistol valued at $400 and a Ruger 22/45 Pistol valued at $300 reported stolen Oct. 7, 27000 block South Road

• ATHENS—Box of screws, quantity of four, valued at $30 and Prada sunglasses valued at $350 reported stolen Oct. 8, 9900 block Popular Point Road

• LESTER—U.S. Currency valued at $180, purse valued at $20 and two social security cards reported stolen Oct. 8, 29000 block Easterferry Road

• ARDMORE—Taurus G2C 9mm pistol valued at $250 reported stolen Oct. 9, 27000 block Sterling Road

• ELKMONT—Mums pot of flowers valued at $25 reported stolen Oct. 11, 24000 block Rail Road Street

• ATHENS—Spectre cable box valued at $135, clothing valued at $300, wallet and checks reported stolen Oct. 11, 14000 block Zehner Road

• TONEY—Everstart battery valued at $135 reported stolen Oct. 11, 27000 block Jordan Young Way

• ATHENS—Pool cues, quantity of two, reported stolen Oct.11, 20000 block Friendship Way

• ELKMONT—Homestead enclosed trailer valued at $15,000 reported stolen Oct. 11, 28000 block Hodges Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday

• Brandon Glen Peacock, 30, 100 block O'Conner Drive, Athens, violation of a protection order

• Seth Beatty Presley, 28, 1200 block Forrest Street East, Athens, attempt to elude law enforcement officer

• Joshua Trent Todd, 31, Elkton Street, Athens, driving on a suspended license and no insurance

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday

• ATHENS—Mazda Tribute and a Honda Passport reported stolen Oct. 11, 100 block Ash Street

• ATHENS—Damaged window valued at $200 reportedly occurred Oct. 12, 800 block 5th Avenue

