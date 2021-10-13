County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Tuesday
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday
• ATHENS—Beretta 21A-22Lr Pistol valued at $400 and a Ruger 22/45 Pistol valued at $300 reported stolen Oct. 7, 27000 block South Road
• ATHENS—Box of screws, quantity of four, valued at $30 and Prada sunglasses valued at $350 reported stolen Oct. 8, 9900 block Popular Point Road
• LESTER—U.S. Currency valued at $180, purse valued at $20 and two social security cards reported stolen Oct. 8, 29000 block Easterferry Road
• ARDMORE—Taurus G2C 9mm pistol valued at $250 reported stolen Oct. 9, 27000 block Sterling Road
• ELKMONT—Mums pot of flowers valued at $25 reported stolen Oct. 11, 24000 block Rail Road Street
• ATHENS—Spectre cable box valued at $135, clothing valued at $300, wallet and checks reported stolen Oct. 11, 14000 block Zehner Road
• TONEY—Everstart battery valued at $135 reported stolen Oct. 11, 27000 block Jordan Young Way
• ATHENS—Pool cues, quantity of two, reported stolen Oct.11, 20000 block Friendship Way
• ELKMONT—Homestead enclosed trailer valued at $15,000 reported stolen Oct. 11, 28000 block Hodges Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday
• Brandon Glen Peacock, 30, 100 block O'Conner Drive, Athens, violation of a protection order
• Seth Beatty Presley, 28, 1200 block Forrest Street East, Athens, attempt to elude law enforcement officer
• Joshua Trent Todd, 31, Elkton Street, Athens, driving on a suspended license and no insurance
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday
• ATHENS—Mazda Tribute and a Honda Passport reported stolen Oct. 11, 100 block Ash Street
• ATHENS—Damaged window valued at $200 reportedly occurred Oct. 12, 800 block 5th Avenue
