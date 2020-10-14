County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Sharon Rakele Johnson, 25, 500 block Shull Road, Hartselle, illegally carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance
• Curt Hall Jr., 45, 16000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of second-degree assault
• Joey Wayne Acton, 39, 9000 block Alabama 53, Ardmore, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Ronald Wayne Grigsby, 65, 14000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, illegally carrying a concealed weapon
• Kelly Marie Hogue, 32, 13000 block Ripley Road, Athens, rendering false alarm
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Gas valued at $25 stolen Oct. 9, 20000 block Alabama 127
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $30 stolen between Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, Pine Road
• ATHENS — Gain scent booster valued at $4, Gain detergent valued at $14 and DG Home bleach valued at $2 stolen Oct. 9, 20000 block Alabama 127
• ATHENS — Water heater valued at $600 stolen Oct. 9, 23000 block Slate Road
• MADISON — Red 2021 Polaris General XP ATV valued at $25,000 and red 2021 Polaris Sportsman ATV valued at $10,000 stolen between Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, 7000 block Greenbrier Road
• TANNER — Medicine valued at $10 reported stolen Oct. 10, 20000 block Swanner Boulevard
• ATHENS — Lane Bryant shirt valued at $78, leggings valued at $25 and gray moccasins valued at $100 reported stolen between Oct. 8 and Oct. 10, 13000 block Snake Road
• ARDMORE — Flowers valued at $150 stolen between Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, Gatlin Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
