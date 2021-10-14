County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Wednesday

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday

• ATHENS—Battery valued at $63, motorcycle stand valued at $63 and two tie down straps valued at $63 reported Oct. 12, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive

• ATHENS—DS18GenX speakers, quantity of two, valued at $185 reported Oct. 12, 18000 block Alabama 99

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday

• Quincy Joe Richards, 41, Washington Street and Shaw Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property

• Brandon Glen Peacock, 30, 100 Elm Street, Athens, bond revocation

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday

• ATHENS—Pair of Airmack's tennis shoes valued at $180, pair of MX tennis shoes valued at $150, pair of Jordan's tennis shoes valued at $140 and socks valued at $10 reported Oct. 12, 1000 block U.S 72

