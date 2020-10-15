County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Charles Inbolden, 22, 4000 block Ninth Avenue, Huntsville, possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages for private use
• Christy Gail Harris, 50, 22000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Tabetha Nichole Gayle Ruby, 34, 12000 block Hutchins Circle, Madison, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment) and third-degree assault (child abuse)
• Jorge Del-Rio, 57, 100 block East Sanderfer Road, Athens, ICE hold
• James Daniel Mullican, 62, 25000 block Beulah Road, Elkmont, third-degree criminal trespass
• Quinton Harlin, 35, 15000 block Tyler Mill Drive, Athens, parole violation on previous charge of first-degree theft by deception
• James Paul McMillan, 38, 27000 block Jeffrey Lee Lane, Toney, non-support of a child
• Terry Dale Siniard, 56, 18000 block Sunrise Street, Athens, menacing and reckless endangerment
• Jordan Sean Carroll, 23, 16000 Mooresville Road, Athens, domestic violence - strangulation
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — 6x8 utility trailer valued at $900 stolen Oct. 13, 17000 block Stone Valley Drive
• TANNER — White 2015 Freightliner semi valued at $31,609 stolen Oct. 11, 9800 block Lucas Ferry Road
• ELKMONT — Medications valued at $60 stolen between Aug. 9 and Aug. 22, 26000 block Miller Lane
• ATHENS — Three boxes of Kent shotgun shells valued at $75 stolen Oct. 13, 15000 block Fort Hampton Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Gregory Thatch, 50, 800 Acorn Hill Circle, Athens, fraudulent use of a credit card
• Derek C. Rhodes, 51, 300 block County Road 608, Rogersville, DUI
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Make up valued at $6.99 stolen Oct. 13, 100 block U.S. 31
• Damage to donation box valued at $250 on Oct. 13, 600 block Hobbs Street East
• Damage to screen door valued at $25 on Oct. 13, 100 block Sycamore Plaza
• White Huffy Beach Cruiser bicycle valued at $250 stolen Oct. 13, 500 block Horton Street
• U.S. currency of unknown value stolen Oct. 9, 1200 block U.S. 72 West
