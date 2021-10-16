County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Friday.

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• ATHENS — Milwaukee reciprocating saw valued at $300, hole hang valued at $500, impact drill valued at $100, battery charger valued at $60, batteries valued at $240, hole saw kit valued at $60, pipewrench valued at $60, Makita hammer drill valued at $300, reciprocating saw valued at $100, batteries valued at $200, Yellow Jacket gas flaring tool valued at $70, Dewalt tool bag, reciprocating saw, batteries, hammer drill, impact drill and pipewrenches valued at $50, $30, $380, $160, $130 and $240 respectively and Eastwing hammer valued at $30 stolen Oct. 12, 26000 block Pepper Road

• ELKMONT — iPhone 11 valued at $1,300 stolen between Oct, 8-12, 25000 block Cottonbelt Road

• ELKMONT — HPS 4GSK pistol valued at $435 stolen Oct. 3, 13000 block Robinson Lane

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday

• Douglas Sales, 52, Hickory/East Strain Road, Athens, public intoxication

• Sharde Denise Phillips, 35, fourth-degree theft of property

• Seth Tyler Burke, 29, 900 block East Hobbs Street, Athens, menacing

• Agustin Hernandez, 33, 1500 block Grace Avenue, Athens, third-degree domestic violence, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree harassment

• Chyanne Lynette Obarr, 19, Jefferson Street/Sanderfer Road, Athens, DUI (substance)

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday

• ATHENS—Mens wallet with drivers license and debit card valued at $1 reported stolen Oct. 13, 600 block U.S. 72 West

