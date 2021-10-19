County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Monday
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday
• ATHENS—Toy valued at $35, K51 LG cell phone valued at $300, three pairs of jeans valued at $50, and two vapes valued at $80 reported Oct. 14, 16000 block Zehner Road
• HARVEST—U.S. Currency valued at $300 reported Oct. 14, 27000 block Eastland Drive
• MADISON—Utility trailer valued at $1,800 reported Oct. 14, 30000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS—Samsung cell phone valued at $40, U.S. Currency valued at $20, miscellaneous clothing and groceries valued at $140 reported Oct. 14, 19000 block Alabama 99
• ELKMONT—Dewalt DWD500 drill valued at $150, post driver valued at $50, drill bit valued at $40, hydrolic oil valued at $50 and a Bostitch drill valued at $50 reported Oct. 15, 26000 block Lambert Road
• ELKMONT—Family Security debit card reported Oct. 15, 14000 block Section Line Road
• ATHENS—U.S. Currency valued at $15,000 reported Oct. 16, 14000 block Capstone Lane
• ATHENS—Gas drive off valued at $24 reported Oct. 16, 20000 block Alabama 127
• ATHENS—Stihl chainsaw valued at $400 reported Oct. 17, 19000 block Riverside Drive
• LESTER—Disc for plow valued at $800 reported Oct. 17, 10000 Craigs Chapel Road
• ELKMONT—Alabama drivers license and other documents, Bank Independent debit card and U.S. Currency valued at $20 reported Oct. 17, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday
• Keary Diane Wilson, 43, 900 block East Hobbs Street, Athens, probation revocation-driving impaired
• Earnest Deway Harris, 55, 1900 block U.S. 72, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Patrick Lawon Johnson, 27, 1700 block Jefferson Street South, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Caden Wesley Shoulders, 19, 700 block Park Place, Athens, third-degree domestic violence and third-degree criminal mischief
• Wanda Anne Cline, 62, 100 block U.S. 31 South, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Bethany Jean Berryhill, 24, 200 block U.S. 31, Athens, giving false name to law enforcement
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday
• ATHENS—Wallet valued at $15 and a cell phone valued at $80 reported stolen Oct. 15, 1400 block Camelot PVT Drive
• ATHENS—Iphone rapid charging cord valued at $90 reported stolen Oct. 16, 600 block Tanglewood Drive
• ATHENS—Miscellaneous merchandise valued at $148.09 reported stolen Oct. 16, 1000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS—Social Security Cards, Debit Cards, money valued at $40 and a Burk Billfold valued at $125 reported stolen Oct. 16, 1200 block U.S. 72 West
• ATHENS—Kangvape E Cig, quantity of 13, valued at $400 reported stolen Oct. 18, 18000 block 18000 Alabama 99
