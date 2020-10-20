County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• James Nicholas Clemons, 40, 18000 block Baker Hill Road, Athens, breaking and entering a vehicle
• Kala Lynn Collins, 23, 17000 block Shadow Wood Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude
• Kevin Torres, 21, 200 block Santa Isabel, Brownsville, Texas, public intoxication
• Percy Bradley, 45, 100 block East Sanderfer Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (menacing)
• Curt Hall Jr., 45, 16000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of public intoxication
• Philip Jerry Dingman, 75, 13000 block Hidden Valley Drive, Madison, DUI (alcohol)
• James Daniel Mullican, 62, 25000 block Beulah Road, Elkmont, third-degree criminal trespass
• Michael Lynn May, 51, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Trent Dylan Miller, 22, Cannon Road, Athens, second-degree theft
• Najahi Fuller, 30, 3000 block Northwest Caywood Drive, Huntsville, DUI (combined substances)
• Kristina Natalya Francis Nunnelley, 23, 6000 block Rime Village Drive, Huntsville, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
• Datience D. Wade, 21, 2000 block Viscount Drive, Huntsville, illegal possession of a concealed weapon (Huntsville Police Department)
• Sonnita Sanders, 18, 100 block Fairview Farm Way, Huntsville, firearms license required (Huntsville Police Department)
• Tazeria Deloise Allen, 19, 3000 block Venona Avenue, Huntsville, illegal possession of a concealed weapon (Huntsville Police Department)
• Kadieza Timmons, 18, 100 block Fern Drive, Madison, illegal possession of a concealed weapons (Huntsville Police Department)
• Tanodrick Daunte McNeal, 19, 2000 block Timberline Avenue, Huntsville, illegal possession of a concealed weapon (Huntsville Police Department)
• Jesse Lee Meadows, 37, 14000 block Grover Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ARDMORE — Kenwood radio valued at $900 stolen between March 25 and Oct. 16, 30000 block Alabama 53
• ELKMONT — Red 2013 Massey Ferguson tractor valued at $25,000, red Bush Hog 2715 valued at $7,500 stolen between Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, Exit 365 Interstate 65
• MADISON — iPhone 7 valued at $1,000 stolen Oct. 16, 25000 block Mahalo Circle
• ATHENS — HiPoint .45 pistol valued at $150, 30 knives valued at $1,000 and collectable coin valued at $10,000 stolen between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17, 9000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $800 stolen between Oct. 16 and Oct. 17, 14000 block Blue Bird Lane
• ATHENS — Roku wifi device valued at $40, ONN TV valued at $100, ROHS radio valued at $5 and keyboard valued at $40 stolen Oct. 18, 19000 block Airfield Street
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
