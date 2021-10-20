County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Tuesday
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday
• ATHENS—Bersa T-380 pistol valued at $400, Saks purse valued at $150, wallet valued $35, credit/debit cards, and U.S. Currency valued $200 reported Oct. 18, 15000 block Popular Creek Road
• ATHENS—60-foot wire valued at $254 reported Oct. 18, 19000 block Tillman Road
• ATHENS—U.S. Currency valued at $5 reported Oct. 18, 13000 block Carter Road
• ATHENS—Ryobi drill valued at $80, Ryobi charger valued at $20, Ryobi batteries valued at $60, Ryobi leaf blower valued at $50, and Ryobi drill bit case valued at $20 reported Oct. 18, 24000 block Craft Road
• ATHENS—2012 silver Chevy Malibu valued at $4,000 reported Oct. 18, 12000 block Friend Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday
• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 26, 300 block Hoffman Street, Athens, second-degree criminal mischief
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday
• ATHENS—Damaged doors and windows valued at $2,500 reported Oct. 19, 1100 block Pryor Street East
• ATHENS—Purses valued at $30, U.S. Passport and a address book valued at $5 reported Oct. 19, 1400 block U.S. 31
